Comedy Central announced a season two pickup for the highly-anticipated series “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” which is scheduled to air its series premiere on January 23rd. The series stars Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, and the show is a scripted comedy inspired by the actor’s real-life. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

“We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius on every level and we could not be more excited to embark on a season 2 with the entire Lin family in Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content.

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

The network also announced an overall deal with Daniel Tosh that includes a four-season, 80-episode extension for the show “Tosh.0.” The deal also includes a first-look deal for new scripted and unscripted developments to potentially feature Tosh on camera, as well as vehicles for other talent. Comedy Central and Tosh are currently in discussions for an unscripted series in which Tosh would host and executive produce, as well as a script deal for which he would serve as an executive producer. The four-season extension of “Tosh.0” will take the long-running franchise through its 16th season. In addition, Comedy Central will launch a dedicated Tosh.0 channel on YouTube in early 2020 and today launched a Tosh.0 channel on Pluto TV. According to the network, the YouTube channel should launch in early 2020, and it will provide the series with another platform for premiering show clips, exclusive videos and library content from its previous 11 seasons.

“I’m very excited and grateful!” said Daniel Tosh. “I just wish my parents got to see me reach this level of success. They’re both still alive, but they only have Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV, and Quibi.”

“It is a testament to Daniel’s creative genius and expertise as a producer that he can keep a series thriving for 16 seasons while juggling stand-up projects, touring, and new-series development” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content. “Through this Tosh.0 extension and first-look deal with Daniel, we are excited to keep working with him for years to come.”

