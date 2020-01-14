Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Joker” will return to more than 750 locations across North America to celebrate the film’s 11 Academy Award nominations. You can check local listings to see if the movie is coming to your area starting on January 17th.

With almost a dozen Academy Award nominations, the film also picked up 11 BAFTA Award nominations, including Best Picture. “Joker” also received two Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards wins, one for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance and the other for composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score. The movie started its run with the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Other awards, so far, include the Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman’s Award for Phoenix; the Camerimage Audience Award and its Golden Frog for cinematographer Lawrence Sher; two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations; a Producers Guild Award nod; and multiple guild nominations.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, “With the continued interest in ‘Joker’ as a result of its recognition during this exciting awards season, we wanted to give audiences the chance to see the film on the big screen, whether for the first time or again.”

“Joker” took in over $1B worldwide in its initial run to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The movie stars four-time Oscar nominee Phoenix in the titular role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, Marc Maron, Douglas Hodge, Josh Pais, and Leigh Gill. Oscar nominee Phillips directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Oscar-nominated writer Scott Silver, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips and Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner and Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff. The movie was executive produced by Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.

