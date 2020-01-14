The last time we checked in with Lionsgate’s “I Still Believe” was back in August. The studio released a new trailer this week to remind moviegoers that the premiere is just a few weeks away, and you can get a preview of KJ Apa playing the role of Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp. The film also features Melissa Roxburgh, Britt Robertson, Abigail Cowen, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, and Katie Anne Moy. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20th, and it will open against Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot” and the family action-comedy “My Spy” with Dave Bautista.

K.J. Apa is portraying Jeremy Camp in the movie, and fans probably know the actor best from his work on the CW teen-drama “Riverdale.” The studio’s description reads, “From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. Jeremy’s remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.”

Religious, or inspirational movies as they are now called, can be hit or miss at the box office, but “I Can Only Imagine” was an instant hit with viewers. The film had a $17.1M opening weekend back in 2018 before grossing over $86M worldwide. Not bad for a movie with an estimated budget of $7M. Andrew and Jon Erwin directed that film, which featured J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, and Dennis Quaid. The movie followed the true story behind MercyMe’s top-selling single.

March is a busy month at the box office and “I Still Believe” will be going against some heavy-hitters. A24 is starting off the month with “First Cow,” which is opening against Disney-PIXAR’s “Onward” and Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back.” The week after “I Still Believe” hits theaters is the debut of “A Quiet Place Part II,” followed by the premiere of Disney’s live-action “Mulan” movie. Those are just the wide releases, the specialty box office will also feature “The Booksellers,” “Sometimes Always Never” with Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, and Alice Lowe, “The Informer” with Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman, and Clive Owen, “The Roads Not Taken” with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, and Salma Hayek, and the horror-thriller “Saint Maud” from A24 at the end of the month.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.