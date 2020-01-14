Marvel released a special look at “Black Widow” on Monday evening. This is the second promotional video that the studio released for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st. Cate Shortland directed the movie for Marvel, and the project stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. Disney released the trailer on the same day Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two Academy Awards, both for acting, for her roles in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit.” Johansson can with for Performance by an actress in a leading role, and Performance by an actress in a supporting role.

“Black Widow” is the official start to Marvel’s Phase 4, but the story takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” The new phase also includes the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “hawkeye,” and “What If…”. The Phase 4 movie schedule includes “Marvel’s The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Marvel is also working on another “Spider-Man” film with Tom Holland, and the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk.”

The other big releases currently scheduled for May include “Legally Blonde 2” with Reese Witherspoon, “Covers” with June Diane Raphael and Dakota Johnson; “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, “The Woman in the Window” with Amy Adams, the animated movie “Scoob!”, a new “Saw” movie, “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation.

If you’re a Marvel fan, Sony Pictures released an official trailer for Jared Leto’s “Morbius” this week. That story is from Sony Pictures, so it seems unlikely that Jared Leto’s character will get to play with his Marvel pals.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.