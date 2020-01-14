Razer’s CES lineup included 5G-powered routers, a look into cloud-based gaming with NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, and new gear for both mobile and desktop users. The company revealed the Razer Kishi, the Razer Sila 5G Home Router, the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, and teased an incredible Razer Eracing Simulator concept during the show. The new gear will start rollin out over the next year, and there’s something for everyone, no matter how you play.

The Razer Kishi is a universal cloud-gaming compatible controller, and it was designed for both iOS and Android phones. The new controllers support low latency gameplay, and build upon the popular Razer Junglecat controllers, which were designed for Razer Phone 2 owners. Razer claims that users will experience ultra-low latency thanks to a hidden USB-C or Apple Lightning connection, and users can take advantage of the pass-through charging ports.

“Razer is excited to strengthen its collaboration with NVIDIA by joining their GeForce NOW Recommended program,” said Jason Schwartz, Head of Mobile Gaming at Razer. “GeForce NOW is PC gaming in the cloud, transforming underpowered or incompatible hardware into a powerful GeForce gaming PC. Razer mobile gaming controllers are perfect complementary devices to enhance this type of gameplay which we are pleased to feature here at the Razer CES booth.”

While your gaming at home on your phone, you can take advantage of Razer’s Sila 5G Home Router. The concept is a high-speed networking device tailored for players that demand ultra-low latency during both stationary and mobile gameplay. The device features Razer’s proprietary FasTrack engine, and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery to make the Sila 5G router a perfect hotspot. Razer claims that the FasTrack engine is “an intelligent, continuously adaptive QoS feature that prioritizes bandwidth for applications and devices for high-speed gaming & streaming.” The device offers a unique Gaming Mode that allows for online gameplay with no interruptions. You’ll also be able to prioritize between client hardware, like an Xbox or desktop PC, and the Sila 5G Home Router is designed to optimize cloud gaming services. Additionally, a manual indicator will notify users when the priority has changed so that they’re alert. Users can control the device through an Android or iOS app, and while using the app, you can control guest networks, set security protocols, or adjust device priorities. The device will feature a Qualcomm SDX55 + Hawkeye IPQ8072A, support 5G NR (Sub-6 and mmWave), and 4G LTE, and ships with Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 4×4 support. The device’s inputs include 1 x 2.5Gbps WAN, 4 x 1Gbps LAN, 1 x USB 3.0 port and 1 x SIM slot. The Mesh Node specs include a Qualcomm Atheros IPQ6000, Wi-Fi 6 11ax 2×2 support, and the inputs include 1 x 1Gbps WAN, 4 x 1Gbps LAN, and 1 x USB 3.0 port.

Intel and Razer partnered up for the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, which the company is calling “the first truly modular desktop system utilizing the new ultra-compact Razer Tomahawk N1 chassis.” Designed with the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element in mind, the Razer Tomahawk N1 is a small desktop chassis with an advanced modular layout. The Razer Tomahawk N1 features an all-aluminum body with tempered glass on both sides, and the GPU is mounted vertically. The top of the case offers an open vent design to maintain cooling performance in the small space. The rear features a lock-and-slide sled mechanism, allowing for quick access to internal components without the need for tools. You can outfit the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop with up to an Intel Core-i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super. The company also pointed out that both the RAM and SSD modules on the NUC card will be upgradeable as well as the fans, GPU and NUC itself. The inputs include 2x Thunderbolt 3, 2x 1G Ethernet, 2x HDMI 2.0A, annd 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

Razer’s next-gen Razer Blade will feature 10th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, and will come equipped with 300Hz refresh rate panels. Fans will have to wait for more details on the new Blade, but we guess it will be expensive. The Razer Eracing Simulator concept promises “the most immersive racing experience to date,” and the company previewed the hardware at CES this year. Running Project CARS Pro, the concept model featured technology from Vesaro, Simpit, Fanatec and Synthesis VR, creating a total-immersive eracing setup. The demo was built with a 202-degree projection system, a hydraulic racing platform, full manual controls, and a steering wheel with paddle shift. The simulator chassis was built with a hand-crafted center-core designed around an advanced modular upgrade system. The center core sits on a motion platform powered by two actuators and a gaming control box for a professional racing training setup that maps terrain surfaces, G-force and sounds into motion for a completely immersive experience. Real surround visuals provided by Simpit came from two Full-HD projectors beaming onto a 128-inch custom black projection surface with 202-degree field-of-view. The driver controls from Fanatec feature an anodized aluminum and carbon fiber steering wheel sheathed in leather, magnetic paddles and adjustable buttons for gear shifting and precise driver aide, paired to a three-pedal system below. The racing harness simulates the effects of G-forces by applying pressure, allowing the body to feel the fast acceleration speeds and tightest corners.

“The competitive eracing scene is an untapped but growing sector of esports for which Razer has brought a new innovation, making the games more enjoyable, more immersive and more exciting for fans,” says David Tse, Global Esports Director at Razer. “We are ready to invest resources into growing this area of competition.”

“We are very excited to be working alongside Razer as they enter the racing esports space at CES 2020; combining one of our professional grade systems with Razer’s racing sim effort, we can’t wait to see how this will push virtual racing further into the mainstream spotlight and take the sport to the next level,” says Nevil Slade, CEO & Designer for Vesaro.

