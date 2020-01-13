Showtime’s TCA event came with a long list of premiere dates. The network is introducing the new show “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” this year, and is bringing “Homeland” and “Shameless” to a close. The network’s schedule also includes the comedies “Work in Progress” and “Black Monday,” which are both coming back for second seasons.

The new series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” will premiere on April 26th. The show stars Tony and Emmy winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. Tony and Golden Globe winner and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the original “Penny Dreadful,” will continue in those same roles for the new show. The sies is being called a “spiritual descendant” of the original show by the network. The new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. The network’s official description reads, “When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.” Recurring guest stars for the first season include Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, and Ethan Peck.

The final season of “Homeland” will start on February 9th. The series stars Emmy, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Claire Danes and Emmy and Tony winner Mandy Patinkin. The final season of “Homeland” finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. The final seasons description adds, “Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den – one last time.” Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.

The ten-episode second season of “Black Monday” will debut with back-to-back episodes each week beginning on March 15th. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle, who stars with two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy winner Andrew Rannells (Girls), Regina Hall (Little, Girls Trip) and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Paul Scheer (Veep). Season two guest stars include Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill (Suits) as Marcus Wainwright III; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam. Recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings).

The comedy series “Work in Progress” was also renewed for a second season this week. Created and written by Chicago improv mainstays Abby McEnany and Tim Mason and co-written by Lilly Wachowski, the series stars McEnany as a fictionalized version of herself whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. The ten-episode second season will be entirely written, shot and produced in Chicago this year. Season one currently airs on Sundays, with its season finale set to air January 26th.

“We could not be more gratified that both critics and viewers are responding to the spark of creativity and original point of view that blew us away when we first saw the pilot that screened at Sundance last year,” said Winograde. “We fell in love with Abby at first sight, and are eager to share in the laughter (and tears) that she, Tim and Lilly will undoubtedly evoke in season two.”

Showtime also talked about the 11th and final season of “Shameless,” which will premiere this summer. The comedy series originally premiered in the winter of 2011, and ranks as the network’s top comedy, its longest-running series, and has the youngest-skewing audience of any Showtime series. Season 10 will come to a close on January 26th, and the season has been averaging 5.7M weekly viewers across platforms. The show stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and SAG Award winner William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher and Kate Miner.

“The characters of Shameless have brought SHOWTIME viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” said Levine. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” said Executive Producer John Wells “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

If you’re a fan of “Billions,” season five will premiere on May 3rd. The drama stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis. As previously announced, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards) will guest star in multiple episodes of the fifth season. Season 3 of “The Chi” will feature series creator and Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Queen & Slim, Boomerang) in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate. The new episodes will start on July 5th. Writer Justin Hillian (Snowfall) serves as showrunner and executive producer for the third season. Guest stars for the new season include two-time Grammy nominee Luke James, Alani “La La” Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, and Kandi Burruss. Showtime also confirmed that “The L Word: Generation Q” will be returning for a second season, but did not have a premiere date at this time.

