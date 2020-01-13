SYFY’s TCA event included announcements from two franchises, from very different genres. The network is working on a new limited-series following the adventures of Peter Pan, and will bring Chucky to television with a new thriller-series.

The show “Chucky” received a straight to series order, and will be produced by UCP with creator Don Mancini serving as executive producer with David Kirschner and Nick Antosca. Emmy-nominated Harley Peyton will also serve as executive producer, and Mancini, who penned the film franchise, will also write the adaptation and serve as showrunner. Mancini will also direct the first episode.

“The character Don and David created has terrified audiences for over 30 years. The longevity and legacy of Chucky speaks to the creative storytelling and the loyal fans the film series has collected over the years,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks – USA & SYFY. “We are excited to once again partner with Nick and UCP on this new SYFY series, and are incredibly proud to bring Chucky to television for the first time with the original creators.”

The official description reads, “In the new CHUCKY television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

The first Chucky movie was called “Child’s Play,” and it released in theaters back in 1988. The film was directed and co-written by Tom Holland, produced by Kirschner, and based on a story by Mancini. The franchise continued with six sequels, all of which Mancini wrote and Kirschner produced. Mancini also directed three of the films in the franchise: “Seed of Chucky” (2004), “Curse of Chucky” (2013) and “Cult of Chucky” (2017).

SYFY is also developing “The League of Pan,” a new limited series extending the adventures of the iconic fairytale about a group of misfit children who refused to grow up. The series is written and produced by Brian McCauley Johnson.

The show’s description adds, “A thrilling and mysterious continuation of the beloved story of Peter Pan, The League of Pan picks up with the fabled characters after ten years on the mainland. Now grown up and estranged, Wendy Darling and The Lost Boys must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens the very existence of the magical place they once called home, reigniting bitter rivalries and unearthing twisted secrets from their past. The fantastical series explores the painful truths of growing up and the realization that “going home” is never quite as simple as you think.”

“The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer. “Now, SYFY is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never see them before.”

The SYFY 2020 slate includes “Resident Alien,” “Vagrent Queen,” “The Magicians,” “Wynonna Earp,” and “Van Helsing.”

