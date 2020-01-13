Sony Pictures’ Marvel universe is expanding again, this time adding “Morbius” to the lineup. Oscar-winner Jared Leto plays the antihero Michael Morbius in the new movie, which is scheduled to release in theaters on July 31st. Daniel Espinosa directed the film for Sony Pictures, working on a screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. The movie also features Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

The film’s official description reads, “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

The film is based on the character from Marvel Comics, just like Spider-Man and Venom, which are also part of Sony Pictures’ Marvel adaptations. Sony Pictures is hoping to find the same success with “Morbius” as it did with “Venom,” which had an $80M opening in 2018 before grossing over $865M worldwide. Ruben Fleischer directed “Venom” for the studio, and that movie featured Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate.

Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” is currently the only character that gets to live in Sony’s world and the official Marvel Cinematic Universe. Morbius and Venom are restricted to live in Sony’s on-screen world. The next big Marvel release is “Black Widow,” which stars Scarlett Johansson. After that, Marvel is releasing “The Eternals” in November, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in February 2021. If you subscribe to Disney+, you will be able to watch “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” this year. After “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters, Marvel is expected to release a new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.

