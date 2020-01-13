Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill: Season 2” premieres on Hulu on January 24th, and the video streaming service released a first look trailer for the new episodes. Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks serve as executive producers on the comedy, which stars Bryant as a young woman who wants to change her life. Hulu’s description for the “Shrill: Season 2” trailer reads, “Having found a new sense of self confidence and control, Annie finds that the life she’s been chasing with Ryan, her friends, her family and her own career aren’t quite what she imagined. She’s got the confidence. Now what is she going to do with it?”

Looking at the Hulu Original schedule, Hulu subscribers can stream the new “High Fidelity” adaptation with Zoe Kravits, and the sci-fi series “Utopia Falls” on February 14th. The Hulu documentary “Hillary” will premiere on the service on March 6th, followed by the series premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere.”

“Little Fires Everywhere” could be Hulu’s next breakout series. Reese Witherspoon chose the book, which was written by Celeste Ng, as her September 2017 book club pick, and brought the book to Kerry Washington. The duo approached Liz Tigelaar to adapt and showrun the limited series at Hulu, and the limited series is scheduled to debut on March 18th. The story follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Liz Tigelaar served as executive producer and showrunner on the Hulu Original Series “Casual,” which earned Hulu its first Golden Globe nomination. She will executive produce alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Kerry Washington for Simpson Street, with Pilar Savone overseeing the project for their shingle. Ng will serve as producer.

