The official 92nd annual Academy Award nominations were announced on Monday morning. The big event is scheduled to air on February 9th, and hits like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” and “Joker” seem to be early favorites. The 2020 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC. The pre-show, “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet,” will start at 6:30 p.m. if you want to see everyone arrive. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Just like previous years, Best Directing is a boys club. This year’s nominees are Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendes, Quentin Tarantino, and Bong Joon-Ho. It was the same story at the Golden Globes this year, and at the BAFTAs.
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Short Film (Animated)
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Music (Original Score)
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sound Editing
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Film Editing
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Best International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (North Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (Frances)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
Documentary (Short Subject)
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk, Run, Chacha
Documentary (Feature)
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Production Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Original Song
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
- “I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
- “Into The Unknown,” Frozen II
- “Stand Up,” Harriet
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Price (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron, (Bombshell)
- Renee Zellweger, (Judy)
Directing
- The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
- Joker, Todd Phillips
- 1917, Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
Best Picture
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
- Parasite
