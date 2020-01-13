HBO’s “Westworld: Season 3” now has a premiere date, and the first episode of the season airs on March 15th. The Emmy winning drama series will have eight episodes in the third season, and they will be available exclusively on HBO. “Westworld” was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers, and you watch “Westworld: Season 3” on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.

The network also confirmed the returning cast members, which include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Emmy winner Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. The new cast members this season are Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

The show has been a consistent award winner for HBO over the last two season. Season 1 and Season 2 of “Westworld” received a combined 42 Emmy nominations, and the show dominates most of the categories. The second season’s 20 Emmy nominations resulted in three wins, including: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Thandie Newton), Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series.

“Westworld” was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé. The production companies behind the series include Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show is based on the film written by Michael Crichton. HBO released a quick premiere date teaser for the third season on social media, simply telling fans, “03.15.20.” Fans will probably get an official trailer over the next few weeks, so keep an eye out for the preview.

