CBS announced a series commitment to “Clarice,” a new drama project written and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The network confirmed that Heather Kadin will also serve as an executive producer, along with Aaron Baiers as co-executive producer. The project will be produced by MGM and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

The official description reads, “It’s 1993, a year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes – Clarice Starling,” said Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”

In addition to “The Silence of the Lambs” being a bestselling novel, the feature film earned five Academy Awards, including the award for Best Picture. Writing partners Kurtzman and Lumet are currently the co-creators and co-showrunners of the CBS All Access series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” and Kurtzman and his production company are at the helm of the growing “Star Trek” universe on CBS All Access. This includes the popular “Star Trek: Discovery” series, and the upcoming “Star Trek: Picard” series. He is also an executive producer on “Hawaii Five-O,” on the Network. Heather Kadin serves as an executive producer on the “Star Trek” projects and is the president of television at Secret Hideout.

Lumet is the author of “Rachel Getting Married” for which she received the New York Film Critics Circle Award, Toronto Film Critics Association Award, and Washington, D.C. Film Critics Association Award. She also received the NAACP Image Award. She is an executive producer on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and a consulting producer on “Star Trek: Picard.” She authored the Short Trek “Runaway” with Kurtzman.

