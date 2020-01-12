The war-drama “1917” got a boost from the Golden Globes this weekend as the film expanded into theaters nationwide. The movie opened against the thriller “Underwater,” the comedy “Like a Boss,” and the drama “Just Mercy,” which also expanded into more theaters this weekend.

Universal Pictures’ “1917” dethroned “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with a $36.5M weekend across 3,434 locations. The war-drama most likely saw a boost in ticket sales after winning big at the Golden Globes. “1917” won three awards this year at the event, including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Original Score. Sam Mendes directed “1917,” which features Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, and Daniel Mays.

“Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” dropped to second-place on the domestic chart with a $15M weekend, raising the film’s four-week domestic total to $478M. J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie also features Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid. “Jumanji: The Next Level” also dropped a spot this week, but the sequel made another $14M across 3,904 locations. Now in its fifth week in theaters, the action-comedy has made over $257M domestically. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas

The comedy “Like a Boss” split the box office with “Just Mercy,” but the comedy made $10M across 3,078 locations. Miguel Arteta directed “Like a Boss,” which features Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, and Salma Hayek. The drama “Just Mercy” expanded to 2,375 theaters this weekend, and the drama also made $10M, but across 3,078 locations. Destin Daniel Cretton directed “Just Mercy,” and the film stars Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Foxx. Not making the top five was this week’s other new release, “Underwater,” from FOX-Disney. The thriller made $7M across 2,791 locations. William Eubank directed “Underwater,” and the movie stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, and Jessica Henwick.

The big releases next week are Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” with Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Joe Pantoliano, and “Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr.

