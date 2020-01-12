Elgato is already a popular video capture solution for streamers, and Corsair announced the new Elgato 4K60 S+ external and the Elgato Key Light Air to entice new would-be Twitch and YouTube personalities to start live streaming their content. Corsair also announced the new K95 RGB PLATINUM XT mechanical gaming keyboard at CES this week, which is the first keyboard to integrate Elgato Stream Deck software, making it easier to enhance your feed and add effects.

The 4K60 S+ is Elgato’s most powerful external capture device. The new model offers USB 3.0 connectivity for live streaming via a PC, and a memory card slot to record 4K60 HDR10 gameplay directly to an SD card without the need for a connected computer. Onboard HEVC encoding keeps file sizes manageable, while zero-lag passthrough displays high-fidelity Xbox One X and PS4 Pro games in their original format. If you’re a PC user, the connected 4K60 S+ records unlimited footage directly to a hard drive and takes advantage of Elgato software features, such as Flashback Recording, to easily save gameplay retroactively and Live Commentary to record microphone audio as a separate track. Compatible with leading PC broadcasting software such as OBS Studio, 4K60 S+ stands as an easy way to capture in 4K60 HDR10 quality even without a computer.

The new Key Light Air offers the same powerful customizable LED studio lighting as the Key Light, which was a big hit at CES 2019. Equipped with 80 premium OSRAM LEDs and multi-layer diffusion technology, the edge-lit LED panel outputs 1,400 lumens and a wide range of warm to cold color temperatures between 2,900-7,000K. A free app available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac enables wireless control of Key Light Air, making it easy to turn on/off, dim, and adjust on the fly. The Key Light Air mounts using a telescopic pole attached to a compact, freestanding base, or via Elgato Multi Mount (not included), while Stream Deck compatibility enables seamless studio integration.

If you’re looking for a new keyboard, the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT comes equipped with all of the features that made the K95 RGB PLATINUM so popular. You’ll find the dynamic per-key RGB backlighting with 19-zone LightEdge. The device also offers a durable brushed aluminum frame and 100% CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitches. The big upgrade in the new design is the utilization of the Elgato Stream Deck software, which allows users to program custom streaming commands onto the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT’s dedicated macro keys. This works the same as the Stream Deck broadcast controller. The keyboard comes with an alternate set of blue S-key keycaps for the macro keys to visually denote streaming commands, and the remaining keys feature ultra-durable PBT double-shot keycaps. You can also choose between three different types of keyswitches: CHERRY MX Brown and SPEED Silver, which are both guaranteed for 100M keystrokes, or the standard CHERRY MX Blue keyswitches.

You can compare the newer items with Corsair’s popular lineup on the company’s official product page right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.