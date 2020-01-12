Universal Pictures hosted the premiere for “Dolittle” this weekend, and select members of the cast and crew were on hand to promote the film. Carmel Laniado, Harry Collett, John Cena, Michael Sheen, Selena Gomez, Stephen Gaghan, and Susan and Robert Downey Jr were amonth those that hit the red-carpet, meeting with fans and posing for pictures. Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan directed “Dolittle” for the studio, and the film was produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Susan Downey. Robert Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw, and Zachary Roth served as executive producers for the project. The new adaptation is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17th, opening against “Bad Boys for Life” from Sony Pictures.

In the film, Robert Downey Jr. stars as Dolittle, the man who could talk to animals. The movie’s official description reads, “After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.” In the story, Dolittle is joined by his self-appointed apprentice (Harry Collett) and his animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Oscar winner Jim Broadbent and features additional voice performances from Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.