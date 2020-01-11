NBC’s TCA event didn’t have a lot of surprises this year, but there was good news for fans of the show “New Amsterdam.” The drama series was picked up for several more seasons, and the network confirmed the new series “That’s My Jam” “The New World,” and “Young Rock.” NBC also announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to the Golden Globes as co-hosts for the 2021 telecast, and hits like “Making It” and “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” will be returning this year with new episodes.

Starting with “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways,” the show is returning to reclaim its spot on the top of the charts. The show tied as the season’s top rated Christmas special, and is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, and Jeff Kleeman. NBC also renewed the crafts-making series “Making It,” hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, for a third season. Season 2 of “Making It” averaged 2.6M viewers overall in “live plus seven day” results from Nielsen Media Research, with delayed viewing on digital and linear platforms lifting the Dec. 2 season premiere to 4.4M viewers. A total of 20M viewers watched at least a portion of Season 2 of “Making It” on those platforms, according to the network. “Making It” is executive produced by Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky and Pip Wells.

“The New World” is a 10-part global event series from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, which is set to air in 2024. The limited-series will scale across North America, Central America and South America to explore the vast landscapes, remote wilderness and mysterious creatures that inhabit the region.

“ ‘The New World’ is a massive piece of four-quadrant commercial entertainment that has the capacity to capture the curiosity and minds of millions,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “I believe that great storytelling told on a broad scale has the power to produce wide-sweeping cultural change, and this project has all the makings to deliver on that potential.”

The network’s official description reads, “The premium landmark series will take viewers on an unforgettable journey across Earth’s only super-continent, which is home to the greatest variety of life on the planet, from the largest rainforests, tallest trees, oldest living beings and the most extreme elemental forces. From the creators of critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning natural history series “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” “The New World” is a groundbreaking odyssey that will showcase the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the only landmass to have its head and toes in the poles and Earth’s largest landmass and reveal extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that deeply connect with millions around the world.”

From Nahnatchka Khan and Dwayne Johnson, NBC has given an 11-episode series order to “Young Rock,” a single-cam comedy inspired by Johnson himself. The series will be executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras. The pilot was co-written by Khan and Chiang. Johnson will appear in each episode as the focus and inspiration of the series will be about his formative years.

NBC also announced that Jimmy Fallon will host “That’s My Jam,” a new comedy variety event series inspired by the popular, celebrity-fueled musical segments made famous on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The show will premiere out of the Tokyo Olympics and mark Fallon’s first venture in primetime.

The network’s description adds, “As host, executive producer and music lover, Fallon brings his one-of-a-kind comedic style and feel-good energy to “That’s My Jam,” where America’s favorite celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete against each other. The show will feature a carousel of classic and brand new musical games ready for primetime.”

The big renewal this year was “New Amsterdam,” which has been renewed for three years, through the 2022-23 season. The series averages 9.8M viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens. “New Amsterdam” stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

