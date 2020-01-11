Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, arguably the greatest hosting duo to ever hit the awards stage, are returning to host the Golden Globes in 2021. The announcement was made by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy during the network’s day at the Television Critics Association tour in California. The date of next year’s Golden Globes will be announced at a later time. Fey and Poehler were fan-favorites when they hosted the Globes from 2013 through 2015.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Fey, along with Robert Carlock, is co-creator and an executive producer of NBC’s upcoming Universal Television-produced untitled comedy series starring Ted Danson as L.A.’s mayor. Holly Hunter also stars.

Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmys for writing and/or acting for the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live.” Fey and Robert Carlock are also producers of the Netflix/Universal Television series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The show was Emmy nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series and an upcoming interactive special is due out later this year.

Poehler is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, well known for her portrayal of eternal optimist Leslie Knope on NBC’s beloved comedy “Parks and Recreation.” She is currently an executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy “Russian Doll” and executive producer/co-host of NBC’s “Making It.” She also is an executive producer and co-star of the upcoming animated series “Duncanville” on Fox.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards telecast averaged a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, and was the No. 1 primetime entertainment telecast on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 since the Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019 (7.7 rating).

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions served as executive producers.

