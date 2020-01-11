The new Hulu Original Series “Utopia Falls” will premiere on the platform on February 14th. The teen sci-fi drama will feature 10 one-hour episodes and the story is set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth. The series stars Robyn Aloma, Akiel Julien, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Phillip Lewitski, Humberly Gonzalez, Devyn Nekoda, and Mickeey Nguye. The cast also includes Kate Drummond, Jeff Teravainen, Huse Madhavji, and Dwain Murphy, with Snoop Dogg voicing the Archive.

The official description reads, “Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, they are forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth. Showcasing a variety of musical genres and dance styles (Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, House, Classical, Indigenous, among others), and featuring themes of afrofuturism, youth activism, and eco-awareness, Utopia Falls is the first ever performance based sci-fi series for culturally diverse and socially and politically minded young audiences.”

The crew behind the camera includes showrunner Joseph Mallozzi and creator/director R.T. Thorne. “Utopia Falls” is executive produced by Andrea Gorfolova and Ashley Rite for Sonar Entertainment. All episodes of Utopia Falls will also be available to stream on the CBC Gem streaming service in Canada beginning February 14th.

Hulu is also releasing the “High Fidelity” adaptation that same day. The new version stars Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer, as well as Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The movie is an adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel, which was adapted into a film in 2000 and directed by Stephen Frears. That big screen adaptation starred John Cusak, Jack Black, and Todd Louiso, and the movie made $6.4M on opening weekend before going on to make $47.1M worldwide.

