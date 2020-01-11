Netflix’s “October Faction” is scheduled to debut on January 23rd and the video streaming service released a new trailer to get fans excited for the new series from IDW. The story follows Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in New York with their 17-year-old twins Geoff (Gabriel Darku) and Viv (Aurora Burghart). Subsequently, Geoff and Viv’s lives are turned upside down when they discover their seemingly unremarkable insurance sales rep parents are more than what they seem.

The series is produced by High Park Entertainment in association with IDW Entertainment, which is the worldwide distributor (excluding Canada) for the series. “October Faction” was adapted and created by Damian Kindler who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Kindler is also currently executive producing the third season of “American Gods”.

IDW is also behind the “Locke & Key” adaptation coming to Netflix on February 7th. That series stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, then you’re probably playing catch-up with all the new content. This weekend you can watch the big “Cheer” docuseries, and the new series “Medical Police” and “AJ and the Queen.” Throughout the month you can stream “The Healing Powers of Dude,” “Grace and Frankie: Season 6,” “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” “Ares,” “Sex Education: Season 2,” “The Ghost Bride,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Chapter 3,” “October Faction,” “The Ranch,” “Ragnarok,” and “The Goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow.”

