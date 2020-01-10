Comedy Central announced that it has renewed its weekly stand-up series “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” for a third season. New episodes of the show are scheduled to premiere on February 21st, showcasing the best stand-up sets from the stage of New York’s most famous comedy club. The six-episode series will hit a variety of topics week to week, providing fans an intimate view of the performances along with engrossing offstage discussions among the comics.

“We’re excited for the return of This Week at the Comedy Cellar which has resonated with comics and fans alike since its debut in 2018,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content for Comedy Central.

The network’s description reads, “Interspersed among the stand-up sets is a one-of-a-kind look at the famed Comedy Cellar “comics’ table,” where featured comedians have scintillating conversations and engage in good-natured ribbing. Each episode also features a Comic Spotlight profiling a specific comedian from the series. Click here for a playlist of past season’s spotlights.”

Comedy Central will also post more stand-up sets than ever before this season and extended comedian roundtable discussions on the Comedy Central Stand-Up YouTube Channel. In addition, full episodes of This Week at the Comedy Cellar will be available the day after premiere on the Comedy Central App and cc.com/StandUp.

This Week at the Comedy Cellar is originated by Executive Producer Noam Dworman, for the Comedy Cellar. Michael Hirschorn and Jessica Antonini from Ish Entertainment, Ray Ellin, and Ted Tremper, who returns as showrunner, are also Executive Producers. Christian McLaughlin, Anne Harris and Chloe Ifshin are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

