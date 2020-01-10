Put away your preconceived notions of Norse mythology and watch the official trailer for Netflix’s “Ragnarok.” The video streaming service dropped the official trailer for the limited-series on social media on Friday morning, telling followers, “No one has taken up the fight against the Giants since Ragnarok – until now. A hero will rise, January 31.”

Netflix’s description reads, “Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting glaciers, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time.”

“Ragnarok” is a six-part Norwegian language series produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price serves as creator, writer, and executive producer on the project, along with executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen, script executive Emilie Lebech Kaae, and director Mogens Hagedorn. The cast of “Ragnarok” includes David Stakston (Magne), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Theresa Frostad Eggesbø (Saxa), Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor), Emma Bones (Gry), Henriette Steenstrup, Tani Mathias Hansen (Oscar), Danu Suntharasigamany (Iman) Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist, and Gísli Örn Garðarsson.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you can watch “Messiah,” “Spinning Out,” “The Circle,” “Sex, Explained,” “Dracula,” and the children’s series “Go! Go! Cory Carson” while you’re waiting for “Ragnarok” to premiere. You can also watch the “Dracula,” series, the “Cheer” documentary, “Medical Police,” or “AJ and the Queen.” Next week, Netflix is launching “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” “Grace and Frankie: Season 6,” “Ares,” and “Sex Education: Season 2.” The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3” is releasing alongside “the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow” on January 24th, followed by “Rise of Empires: Ottoman” and “Next in Fashion” at the end of the month.

