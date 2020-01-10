The cast of “Snake Eyes” received a traditional blessing at Hie-Jinja Shrine this week. The ceremony was held as the cast and crew prepared to begin shooting in Tokyo. Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, and Takehiro Hira were on hand, along with director Robert Schwentke, executive producers Jeff Waxman and Erik Howsam, and stunt coordinator Kenji Tanigaki.

“Snake Eyes” is a spinoff of the “G.I. Joe” franchise and the new movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 23rd. The first installment, “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” had a $54.7M opening back in 2009 and went on to make over $302.4M worldwide. Stephen Sommers directed the movie, which featured Dennis Quaid, Channing Tatum, Marlon Wayans, Christopher Eccleston, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Karolina Kurkova, Sienna Miller, and Jonathan Pryce. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” released in 2013 with Jon M. Chu directing. The sequel made $40.5M on opening weekend and grossed over $375M.7M worldwide. Channing Tatum returned for the second installment, and the movie also featured Dwayne Johnson, Jonathan Pryce, Byung-Hun Lee, Elodie Yung, and Adrianne Palicki.

The October box office is a few months away at this point, but when this article was written, “Snake Eyes” is opening against “Halloween Kills,” the big horror-thriller sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall, Judy Greer, and Kyle Richards. The other big releases planned for the month include “BIOS” with Tom Hanks; “Death on the Nile” with Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh, Rose Leslie; Anne Hathaway’s “The Witches;” Hilary Swank’s “Fatale;” and the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” with Richard E. Grant, Ralph Ineson, Sharon Horgan, and Sarah Lancashire. The box office schedule could change over the next few months, but there’s plenty of options to choose from already ahead of Halloween. With production starting on “Snake Eyes,” it will probably be a few more months before we start seeing some character teases and trailers for the movie.

