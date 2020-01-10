Marvel has to find a new director for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The film’s original director, Scott Derrickson, left the project this week, claiming “creative differences” with the studio. The film was one of several major releases that were announced during Marvel Studio’s Phase 4 event at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is still scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, and Marvel is already on the hunt for a replacement for Derrickson.

Derrickson published a Tweet on January 10th, telling his followers, “Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

With a new director in place, “Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness” will start production in May. Scott Derrickson was the director on the original “Doctor Strange,” which hit theaters in October 2016. The first “Doctor Strange” had an $85M debut before going on to make over $677.7M worldwide. Details on the sequel are slim, but Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to the franchise and is expected to team up with Scarlet Witch, played once again by Elizabeth Olsen.

The next big Marvel release is “Black Widow,” which stars Scarlett Johansson. After that, Marvel is releasing “The Eternals” in November, followed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in February 2021. If those dates seem far off, don’t forget that Disney+ is launching “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” this year.

After “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters, Marvel is expected to release a new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, then “Thor: Love and Thunder.” After that, you might get more “Guardians of the Galaxy,” or even a “Fantastic Four” title on the horizon. Marvel loves to keep secrets, so you’ll just have to wait and see.

