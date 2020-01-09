Jade Catta-Preta’s “The Soup” will premiere on February 12th. The E! network is rebooting the weekly half-hour pop culture commentary series with the new host, and it will once again dissect the latest gossip and news from the week. There will be clips, segments, and laughs, just like you remember from “The Soup” from yesteryear.

“The Soup” will feature Catta-Preta’s unfiltered take on clips of the week across entertainment and social media. Through clip highlights and recurring segments, the series will cover hilarious moments across TV and entertainment, including the latest competition series, daytime and late-night talk shows, reality favorites like “The Real Housewives” and “The Bachelor,” award shows, popular scripted series, sports programming, and everything in between. Each week, Catta-Preta will keep viewers up-to-date on pop culture highlights through her sharp observations and hilarious point-of-view.

“I am excited beyond words for ‘The Soup!’ It’s a total dream to host a show I’ve always been a fan of.” said Catta-Preta. “Only one more thing on my bucket list… become the 6th Spice Girl… Gazpacho Spice. Fingers crossed.”

If you’re new to Jade Catta-Preta, she is a Brazilian-born comic and actress working in Los Angeles, New York, and Brazil. She performs at comedy clubs all over the country both in English and Portuguese,a nd she has pretty amazing fan-base behind her on social media. Her credits include MTV’s “Girl Code” and “Punk’d,” Comedy Central’s “@Midnight” and has had guest roles on “Modern Family” and “The Jim Gaffigan Show.”

The original “Talk Soup” premiered back in 1991 with Greg Kinnear, and John Henson took over hosting duties in 1995 before being replaced by Hal Sparks in 1999. Aisha Tyler took over the role in 2001, then the show went through a rebrand in 2004 when it was renamed “The Soup” with host Joel McHale. There are 3,329 episodes of the show so far, and hopefully many more on the way. “The Soup” is produced by Mission Control Media with Sue Murphy, Dwight D. Smith and Michael Agbabian serving as Executive Producers. Earlier this year, Jade Catta-Preta starred in a quick promotional video to announce her as the new host, and that video is below.

