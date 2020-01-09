The third chapter of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is almost ready to premiere on Netflix, and Kiernan Shipka is in full marketing mode. The video streaming service released a “Straight to Hell” music video to promote the new episodes, and it might get stuck in your head for the rest of the day. The video’s been a hit on social media all morning, and you can sing along with your favorite witch.

Netflix’s official description on YouTube reads, “When it comes to love, she’s going Straight to Hell. Sabrina’s back with a song that will be stuck in your head all day long, no spell required. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 3. Meet you at the gates January 24.”

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. The show tells the origin of the Teenage Witch through a dark coming-of-age story, and it’s based on the old Archie characters. In the new series, Sabrina often wrestles with her half-witch, half-mortal being, while also dealing with the mortals she calls her friends.

While your waiting for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3,” you can catch up with Messiah,” “Spinning Out,” “The Circle,” “Sex, Explained,” “Dracula,” and the children’s series “Go! Go! Cory Carson.” You can also watch the “Dracula‘Cheer’ Documentary Debuts on Netflix on January 8th” documentary, “Medical Police,” or “AJ and the Queen.” Next week, Netflix is launching “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” “Grace and Frankie: Season 6,” “Ares,” and “Sex Education: Season 2.” The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3” is releasing alongside “the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow” on January 24th, followed by “Rise of Empires: Ottoman” and “Next in Fashion” at the end of the month.

