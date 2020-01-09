Harley Quinn is back in the spotlight with a new trailer for “Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” The big DC movie hits theaters on February 7th and features an all-star cast. The studio released the trailer on social media with the caption, “Gotham’s worst brings out their best. Meet Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain.” The promotional video has everything you could want, including glitter guns, Ace Chemical explosions, pop-music, and winks to the camera.

In the story, Harley Quinn and the Joker split up, and Quinn joins Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save a kidnapped girl from the mob. Robbie is reprising her role as Harley Quinn for the film, which is a spinoff the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad.” The cast also includes Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Cathy Yan directed the movie for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Sue Kroll, Margot Robbie, and Bryan Unkeless served as executive producers.

Harley Quinn’s newest movie is the only major release opening nationwide on February 7th, but the horror-thriller “The Lodge” is opening in specialty theaters. That movie features Richard Armitage, Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, and Jaeden Martell. With Quinn getting a solo weekend, the following weekend is a little overbooked. Fans can choose between the romantic-drama “What About Love” with Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia; the horror-thriller “Fantasy Island” with Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, and Michael Peña; and the “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie with Adam Pally, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Neal McDonough. At the specialty box office, there’s “The Times of Bill Cunningham,” “First Lady,” “Downhill,” and “Ordinary Love.”

Warner Bros. Pictures has high-hopes for “Birds of Prey,” since “Suicide Squad” made over $133M on opening weekend before grossing over $746M worldwide. That movie featured Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis, Scott Eastwood, Joel Kinnaman, Common, Jay Hernandez, and Adam Beach. David Ayer directed the movie, and even though the film divided fans and critics, everyone seemed to love Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn. Taking a look into the DC future, James Gunn released the cast list for the new “The Suicide Squad” on social media, teasing the upcoming sequel that will also feature Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

