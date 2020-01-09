CBS confirmed a few of the live performances that are planned for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The first slate of entertainers includes Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits; first-time nominee breakout stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who will each make their Grammy stage debuts; and artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. This year’s event will air live from the STAPLES Center and will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

Aerosmith first performed at the 32nd Grammy Awards back in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person of the Year, being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Billie Eilish is nominated for six awards this year, including Record Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?). Lizzo has eight nominations, and she is the most nominated artist of the year. Lizzo has a shot to win Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]). Gwen Stefani will perform with current Grammy nominee Blake Shelton, who is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance (“God’s Country”).

The 2020 Grammy Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

