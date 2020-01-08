ABC’s “The Bachelor” franchise is still going strong, and the network added a new spinoff series to the schedule called “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.” The new series will premiere on April 13th, following “The Bachelorette’s” run as summer’s top TV series among Adults 18-49, and “Bachelor in Paradise” finishing as Monday‘s No. 2 series of the summer.

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” will have 20 single men and women embark on a journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce the series.

ABC also announced a pilot pickup sequel to the show “thirtysomething” called “thirtysomething(else).” The show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

During its original run from 1987-1991, “thirtysomething” quickly became a cultural phenomenon, garnering 13 Emmy Awards including Best Drama and two Golden Globe Awards. The series, which highlighted a tight-knit group of baby boomers and their struggles, celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017.

Showrunners and “thirtysomething” creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick return to bring “thirtysomething(else)” to life under their Bedford Falls Co. banner along with MGM Television. Edward Zwick set to direct.

