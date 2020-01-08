ABC’s Winter Press Tour began on Wednesday morning, outlining the network’s upcoming scripted and non-scripted series. ABC is losing two big shows this year, “Modern Family” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” and fans will want to set a reminder to watch the closing moments.

The final season of “Modern Family” will say farewell to the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker pack. The show is currently running its 11th and final season, and the series farewell episode will air on April 8th. The show has been the recipient of a record five consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, and tied the Emmy Award record previously set by “Frasier.”

On April 6th, ABC will premiere “The Baker and the Beauty,” which takes viewers on a flavor-filled adventure between relatable everyman Daniel and international superstar Noa. Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But when he meets Noa Hamilton on a wild Miami night, his life moves into the spotlight. “The Baker and the Beauty” stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa. Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner.

The network also confirmed that it will air a special live episode of “The Conners,” which will air on same night as the New Hampshire primary on February 11th. The cast will perform the episode live for both the East and West coast broadcasts. The live episode will find Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will “screw you the least.” All of this happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford, prompting the family to interfere in Dan’s (John Goodman) complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters. The show stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

ABC’s newest live musical event will premiere this fall, and it’s “Young Frankenstein Live!” (working title), produced by the legendary director, writer, actor, comedian, producer and composer, Mel Brooks. The announcement comes on the heels of the network’s most recent hit musical spectacular, “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!,” which marked the most-watched made-for-TV musical on any network in nearly four years and ranked as the week’s No. 1 entertainment show. Based on the Broadway stage version of “Young Frankenstein,” “Young Frankenstein Live!” will follow Mel Brooks’ and Gene Wilder’s comedic reimagining of the Mary Shelley classic novel. The live production will feature music from the stage adaptation, originally composed by Brooks. An airdate and cast announcement will be made at a later date.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air LIVE coast to coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on September 20th. The nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards will be announced on July 14th.

The series finale of “How to Get Away with Murder” will air on May 14th. The show, which will return for its six-episode killer farewell event on April 2nd, is currently in its sixth and final season. This season follows Professor Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school – while the deception, fear and guilt-binding Professor Keating to her students proved deadlier than ever. The fall finale ended on a cliffhanger as Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch), who was previously presumed dead, was seen in a flash-forward at Annalise’s funeral, fueling further speculation of “Who Killed Annalise?” The back-half of the season will pick up where the fall finale left off in the present-day storyline as Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) and Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) are arrested for the murder of Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry). Meanwhile, Annalise was last seen fleeing Philadelphia after the news broke that she is under criminal investigation. During the series run, Viola Davis earned the 2015 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which cemented her name in history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award in the category. In addition, Davis has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise Keating. The series stars Academy Award winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

