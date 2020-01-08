Katie Holmes new horror-thriller “Brahms: The Boy II” now has an official trailer, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 21st. Holmes stars in the film alongside Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, and Ralph Ineson, and William Brent Bell returned to the franchise to direct the sequel. The producers are Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.

The film’s description adds, “Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.”

The movie is a sequel to the 2016 horror-thriller “The Boy,” from STX Entertainment. That movie had a $10.7M opening weekend before going on to make over $74.1M worldwide. Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans, and James Russell starred in the original story, which introduced an American nanny that was asked to care for a family’s son, which was actually a life-sized doll.

January is great month for fans of the horror-thriller genre, and there are several high-profile movies on the horizon. The month didn’t start off well, with “The Grudge” getting clobbered by reviews before struggling at the box office, but more scary stories are on the way. Throughout the month, moviegoers can see “Underwater” with Kristen Stewart; “RUN” with Sarah Paulson; “The Turning” with Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard; “The Rhythm Section” with Blake Lively and Jude Law; and “Gretel & Hansel” with Sophia Lillis.

Once those horror movies and thrillers have their turn at the box office, studios will release a few more during the winter. Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Jaeden Martell, and Alicia Silverstone are starring in Neon’s “The Lodge” in February, along with the “Fantasy Island” adaptation with Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Michael Peña, and Lucy Hale. Later in the month is the release of “Brahms: The Boy II,” which features Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery. Universal Pictures is ending the month with “The Invisible Man,” a horror-thriller based on the iconic character from the old monster universe, which features Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.