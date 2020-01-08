The first “Locke & Key” trailer is out, and fans of the original graphic novels can watch the first season on February 7th. “Locke & Key” stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck as Gabe, and Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.

Netflix’s description reads, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

The executive producers for “Locke & Key” are Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antoni and Ted Adams for IDW, Lindsey Springer for Genre Arts, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Tim Southam, John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix this week, you can catch up with “Messiah,” “Spinning Out,” “The Circle,” “Sex, Explained,” “Dracula,” and the children’s series “Go! Go! Cory Carson.” “Cheer” is launching the same week as “Medical Police,” and “AJ and the Queen,” and the following week has “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” “Grace and Frankie: Season 6,” “Ares,” and “Sex Education: Season 2.” Later in the month you can watch “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3,” and “the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow” on January 24th.

