Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” released a trailer on Wednesday morning. The movie, from A24, is set to release on March 6th and features John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, and Ewen Bremner. Kelly Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond wrote the script, and the movie centers on a developing friendship in early America.

The official description reads, “A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is reliant upon the clandestine participation of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow.”

The film is getting a wide release, but during a busy weekend at the box office. “First Cow” is opening against Disney-PIXAR’s “Onward,” and the sports drama “The Way Back” with Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, and Hayes MacArthur. That’s the same weekend that “Sometimes Always Never,” “The Booksellers,” and “The Burnt Orange Heresy” opens at the specialty box office.

A24 has become a fan-favorite studio over the past decade with hits like “Hereditary,” “Midsommar,” “The Lighthouse,” “Lady Bird,” “Moonlight,” “The Farewell,” and “High Life.” The studio is returning to its horror-thriller roots in late March with “Saint Maud,” which is scheduled to release in theaters on March 27th. Rose Glass wrote and directed the mystery horror tale, which features Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, and Lily Knight. That movie is also opening against a potential Disney blockbuster, and “Saint Maud” will open against the live-action “Mulan” adaptation. Unlike “First Cow,” the horror-thriller is opening in a limited number of theaters, so check your local listings. You can watch the first official trailer below, and you can set a reminder to catch the film on March 6th.

