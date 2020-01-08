Linksys announced its newest addition to the Velop product line at CES 2020, and it’s called the Velop WiFi 6 system. WiFi 6, or “AX WiFi” or “802.11ax WiFi,” is the latest WiFi standard, offering better speeds, more coverage, and higher capacity than previous generations. The Velop WiFi 6 system combines WiFi’s latest features with Linksys’ award-winning Intelligent Mesh Technology to provide 4x faster speeds, more WiFi range, and increased WiFi capacity. All of this joins Linksys’ scalable Velop mesh systems, so you can easily cover your home.

According to the company, the new system covers 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 50 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. Linksys also stated that the new system eliminates dead spots and provides an entire home – backyard and outdoor devices included – with a “blanket of whole home, high-speed connectivity.”

“Linksys has pioneered wireless connectivity for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be advancing and evolving our Intelligent Mesh product portfolio with Linksys’ first WiFi 6 Velop Mesh system,” says Kannan Vardarajan, director of product management at Linksys. “With the growing adoption of WiFi 6 devices, as well as increased popularity of mesh WiFi networks, the Velop WiFi 6 system addresses an inflection point where users are going to need more bandwidth, more range, and seamless Internet connectivity.”

Customers will be able to install the system from any Android or iOS device using the Linksys App. With a few easy steps, the system can connect to form a mesh network that covers the home in strong and reliable WiFi. After setup is complete, the Linksys App serves as a WiFi management tool with useful features such as guest access, parental controls, device prioritization, and insights that help Velop users get maximum performance and utility from their network.

The lineup current lineup includes the Velop WiFi 6 in 1-pack or 2-pack options; the MR9000 Mesh WiFi Router; the MR8300 Mesh WiFi Router; the Velop Tri-Band in either 1-pack, 2-pack, 3-pack options; the Velop Dual-Band in 1-pack, 2-pack, 3-pack options; and the Velop Plug-in.

The Linksys Velop WiFi 6 system (1-pack) is now available for pre-order for $399, and the Linksys Velop WiFi 6 system (2-pack) is now available for purchase for $699. You compare all of Linksys’ products on the company’s official Amazon page.

