The CW had a lot of renewals to hand out this week, and 13 of the network’s shows are coming back with new episodes. The network confirmed the season orders for the 13 scripted series on Tuesday afternoon, setting the stage for the 2020-2021 season. At the same time, the CW ordered 13 additional scripts of “Katy Keene,” a spinoff of “Riverdale” with Lucy Hale, which is set to premiere on February 6th. The announcement was made today by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” said Pedowitz. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

The current series being ordered for the 2020-2021 season include second seasons of “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew,” as well as a third season of “All American;” a fourth season of “Black Lightning;” a third season of “Charmed;” a sixth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow;” a fourth season of “Dynasty;” a seventh season of “The Flash;” a third season of “In the Dark;” a third season of “Legacies;” a fifth season of “Riverdale;” a third season of “Roswell, New Mexico;” and a sixth season of “Supergirl.” The CW also stated that specific premiere dates for each series will be announced at a later time.

If you haven’t heard about “Katy Keene,” the series is based on the Archie Comics characters and stars Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp, and Julia Chen. You can set a reminder to catch the premiere next month on the network.

