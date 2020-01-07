FOX is hoping that everyone who enjoyed “The Masked Singer” will tune into its new spinoff series called “The Masked Dancer.” FOX, and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, are joining forces to produce “The Masked Dancer” for the network. There aren’t a lot of surprises here, “The Masked Dancer” is a lot like “The Masked Singer,” but with dancing instead of singing. The show is a celebrity competition, inspired by a popular segment featured on “The Ellen Show.”

In this all-new format, celebrity contestants will perform unique dances, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. A nod to “The Masked Singer,” the guessing game was introduced on “The Ellen Show,” with celebrities such as Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and “The Masked Singer’s” own panelist, Ken Jeong.

“We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, “The Masked Dancer,” on her show, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Singer to a whole new creative level.”

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping,” DeGeneres said. “And I cannot wait!”

Produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, “The Masked Dancer” is executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. The network stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new spinoff series, so fans will have to wait a little longer to learn when the show will premiere its first season. FOX didn’t confirmed any of the panelists at this time, but we will learn those over the next year. Until then, you can watch “The Masked Singer” on FOX.

