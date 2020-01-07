Disney released an official trailer for the new Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President.” The story is told through the narration of a 12-year-old Cuban American girl’s diary and is launching on the platform on January 17th. The family-comedy follows Elena’s journey through the ups and downs of middle school, which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States. “Diary of a Future President” was inspired by creator Ilana Peña’s (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) childhood and is produced by Gina Rodriguez’s I Can and I Will Productions. Rodriguez directed the first episode and guest stars as grown-up Elena.

“Diary of a Future President” features up and coming actor Tess Romero (“Blind Spot,” “Alternatino”) as young Elena, an unabashed, ultra-observant 12-year-old with a strong point of view, who walks through the world with purpose and confidence. Charlie Bushnell, who makes his acting debut in the series, plays Bobby, Elena’s sweet and mischievous older brother. Selenis Leyva (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Murphy Brown,” “Maniac”) stars as Gabi, Elena and Bobby’s sharp and loving mom. Michael Weaver (“Here and Now,” “The Real O’Neals,” “Notes from the Underbelly”) plays Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her.

Executive producers are Gina Rodriguez, showrunner Robin Shorr (“The Carmichael Show”), Emily Gipson (“Someone Great”), and series creator Ilana Peña.

Disney released the first look trailer on social media, telling followers, “Living in this house will help prepare her for the White House.” You can check out the video below, and set a reminder to catch the first episode on January 17th on Disney+.

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, there’s plenty of new content on the way. The video streaming service is gearing up for the launch of “Lizzie McGuire” with Hilary Duff, and Marvel fans will get to watch “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision” in 2020. Star Wars Fans will be able to watch the final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and the Muppets are starring in a new unscripted series called “Muppets Now.” Disney+ is also premiering the original movies: “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” “Stargirl,” “The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” and “Secret Society of Second Born Royals.”

Disney+ will also be releasing the docu-series “Rogue Trip” and “Becoming” in 2020, as well as season two of hit series “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Walt Disney Studios will be releasing “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Lion King,” as well as “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Frozen 2,” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.