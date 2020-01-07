Following in the footsteps of Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Taron Egerton in “Rocketman,” Timothee Chalamet is in talks to play Bob Dylan for Fox Searchlight. The film is going by the name “Going Electric,” and it will be directed by James Mangold. Biopics on music icons have been award-magnets over the past two years, and “Going Electric” could make it three-for-three for a male actor at the Golden Globes. Rami Malek won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his role in 2019, and the movie itself won four Academy Awards. Just this week, Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe for his performance as Elton John, and he might be up for an Oscar nomination over the next few weeks. As for “Going Electric,” the movie is expected to follow the same course as the other films and follow a young Dylan as he rises from local farm boy to music legend.

Chalamet recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep. The actor’s next big project is the “Dune” adaptation from Warner Bros. Pictures, and that movie also stars Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. If you know the story, Chalamet is playing the role of Paul Atreides. Chalamet is also featured in Wes Anderson’s romantic comedy-drama “The French Dispatch,” which also stars Saoirse Ronan, as well as Léa Seydoux, Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Christopher Waltz, Benecio Del Toro, Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Rupert Friend, and Fisher Stevens. That movie is expected to release sometime this year.

“Going Electric” isn’t the first movie based on Bob Dylan. Back in 2008 there was “I’m Not There,” and Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw played the role of Bob Dylan throughout his lifetime as the story unfolded. Martin Scorsese also directed a documentary called “No Direction Home.” Chalamet certainly looks the part, but the studio hasn’t made any confirmations at this time. Deadline was one of the first outlets to report Chalamet’s negotiations.

