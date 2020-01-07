Interaxon introduced the Muse S at CES this week, which has become a beacon of better health and wellness devices. The new Muse S is a multi-sensor fabric headband that offers a new way to access biofeedback-enhanced meditation, all aimed to promote healthy pre-sleep habits for restorative sleep. The product is the latest in a line of award-winning neuro and biofeedback devices from the company, and the Muse S offers a newly introduced “Go-to-Sleep Journeys” feature. According to the company, the Go-to-Sleep Journeys “seamlessly blend voice guidance with biofeedback soundscapes that respond to your physiological state for a truly personalized bedtime soundtrack that helps you learn how to turn off your busy mind and let the world melt away – day or night.”

The device itself is made from a plush, breathable material that was designed for an improved fit and signal quality on a wider variety of head sizes. Two of the Go-to-Sleep Journeys are “Enchanted Forest” and “Underwater World,” which should give you some idea on the peaceful scenes that the Muse S will offer. Guided by the calming voice of your selected meditation teacher, you’ll be taken through a soothing and responsive journey, designed to move your wandering mind away from the busy thoughts that keep you awake and gently guide you into a restful slumber.

The company explained that each Go-to-Sleep Journey has its own unique soundscape, which is made up of individual sounds that reflect different feedback centers including brain activity, heart rate, and movement. These individual feedback sounds are layered in real-time to work together to create a personalized soundscape that reflects changes in your physical and mental states – a personalized sleep soundtrack, shaped by you in real-time.

“We wanted to offer our users improved ways to hack their bedtime ritual through responsive guidance, neurofeedback and tangible data,” said Chris Aimone, Muse Co-Founder and CTO. “Muse S was designed with two key things in mind: to bring meditation to even more aspects of your life, and to take the advanced neurotechnology we are known for and compile it all into a versatile and extremely comfortable EEG headband that is optimized for a truly unique relaxation experience.”

In addition, when you purchase a monthly or yearly Guided Meditation Subscription, you’ll have access to a content library of more than 300 meditations from renowned meditation teachers. The content also offers a variety of relaxation techniques, Go-to-Sleep soundscapes and curated guided mediation collections geared to a particular condition or goal (e.g. sleep, performance, stress and more). For beginners or those who want even more guidance, the subscription provides in-depth courses with step-by-step instructions, such as The Sleep Basics course by Dr. Shelby Harris, an expert in behavioral sleep medicine.

The Muse S is now available for $349.99 at Amazon.

