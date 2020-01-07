Multiple outlets have confirmed that Christian Bale is currently in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Bale played Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2012 “The Dark Knight” franchise for Warner Bros. Pictures, and this will be his first role for Marvel Comics. Kevin Feige disclosed a few details about the new movie at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but the plot and villain are being kept a secret.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the fourth film in the franchise, and the title was confirmed at SDCC when Marvel outlined the next phase in the MCU. “Thor 4” is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 5, 2021, and will be directed by Taika Waititi, the same director as “Thor: Ragnarok.” Also returning to the franchise are “Thor 3” stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, as their roles of Thor and Valkyrie respectively. Natalie Portman was on-hand at San Diego Comic-Con this summer to confirm that she too will be returning to the franchise, a first since her appearance in the 2013 sequel “Thor: The Dark World.”

Collider was the first to report that Bale was in talks with Marvel, but no one knows the role. Many believe that Bale will play the role of Cul, Thor’s uncle, but Marvel isn’t telling. If that’s true, Portman could be battling against Bale when she becomes the new wielder of Mjolnir. Right now, all of the plot details are being kept very hush-hush, so Marvel fans will just have to wait to see if everything works out for Bale to join the MCU party train.

The next big MCU release is “Black Widow,” and Cate Shortland directed that film for Marvel. The movie features Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. “Black Widow” is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2020, and the movie is a prequel to the events of “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinite War,” and the first official installment in Marvel’s Phase 4 story.

