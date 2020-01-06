Netflix’s “Cheer” documentary series now has an official trailer. Greg Whiteley (Last Chance U) directed the docuseries for Netflix, which is launching on the platform on January 8th. In the “Cheer” series, viewers follow the competitive cheerleaders of the 14-time National Championship winning team at Navarro College in Corsicana, TX. Just don’t let Torrance be a cheer-tator.

The video’s official description reads, “The stakes on the mat are high, but for these cheerleaders, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the athletes themselves.” Netflix added, “Over the course of six episodes join the team members as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship.”

The new year is a busy time for Netflix since most of the country is hibernating inside their homes and avoiding the cold. Over the past week, the video streaming service launched the series “Messiah,” “Spinning Out,” “The Circle,” “Sex, Explained,” “Dracula,” and the children’s series “Go! Go! Cory Carson.” “Cheer” is launching the same week as “Medical Police,” and “AJ and the Queen,” and the following week has “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” “Grace and Frankie: Season 6,” “Ares,” and “Sex Education: Season 2.” Don’t forget about the big premiere of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Season 3” on January 24th, and “the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow” on January 24th, followed by “Rise of Empires: Ottoman” and “Next in Fashion” at the end of the month. That’s just what Netflix has to offer, if you add in the returning shows from broadcast TV, Hulu, Prime Video, and HBO, you won’t have to leave the house all month long. You can watch the official “Cheer” trailer below to get a preview of the squads that competed this year.

