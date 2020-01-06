Disney finally dropped a trailer for “The New Mutants” on Monday morning. The film has been in limbo ever since Disney bought 20th Century FOX, and after “Dark Phoenix” went belly-up at the box office. Josh Boone directed the movie, which stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The new superhero story is a little darker than Marvel’s other movies, but the film gets the classic Marvel intro all the same. The story may be treated as a simple one-off, and there was a time that many believed that Marvel would simply not release the film entirely. The superhero thriller hits theaters on April 3, 2020, and the screenplay was written by Josh Boone and Knate Lee.

The movie’s official description on YouTube reads, “20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

After Disney bought 20th Century FOX, Marvel reclaimed the movie rights to the X-Men, ending the long-running franchise that began in 2000. This put “The New Mutants” in a bind, since the X-Men spinoff wasn’t a Kevin Feige-approved story. Marvel did confirm that “The Fantastic Four,” another property reclaimed by Marvel through the acquisition, will be reborn into MCU, but “The New Mutants” still resides in a sort of limbo bizarro world. “The New Mutants” could find a home within the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Kevin Feige decides they have a part to play, just like their 20th Century FOX buddy Deadpool, who is also expected to join his Marvel pals. Netflix’s Marvel shows also had the fancy Marvel intro, but sadly, we don’t expect to see any of those actors in the MCU anytime soon. Disney and Marvel’s secrets will be unveiled in time, and until then, you can enjoy the trailer.

The next big MCU release is “Black Widow.” Cate Shortland directed the film for Marvel, which features Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. That movie is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2020, and the movie is a prequel to the events of “Marvel’s Avengers: Infinite War,” and the first official installment in Marvel’s Phase 4 story.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.