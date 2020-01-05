The 2020 box office started this weekend, and Sony Pictures’ “The Grudge” didn’t kick things off with a bang. The new reboot failed to place in the top three on the domestic charts this week, but it did place in the top five. The movie will have to battle four wide-releases next weekend, when “1917,” “Just Mercy,” “Like a Boss,” and “Underwater” hit theaters.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” topped the domestic charts with a $33.7M weekend. Now in its third week in theaters, the ninth chapter has made over $450.7M domestically, and close to $1B worldwide. J.J. Abrams directed “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie also features Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Ian McDiarmid.

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” remained in second-place with a $26.5M weekend across 4,134 locations. The sequel has made $236M domestically since hitting theaters four weeks ago, and over $533.5M worldwide. Jake Kasdan directed “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the movie features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. “Little Women” jumped to third-place with a $13.5M weekend across 3,308 locations. Now in its second week, the adaptation has made over $11.3M domestically. Greta Gerwig directed the new adaptation, which stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, and James Norton.

Sony Pictures’ “The Grudge” reboot debuted in fourth-place with an $11.3M weekend. Nicolas Pesce directed the movie for the studio, which stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver. Disney’s “Frozen 2” wrapped up the top five this week with an $11.2M weekend, which raised the film’s domestic total to just over $449.8M, and the film’s worldwide total to over $1.3B. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee directed “Frozen 2” for the studio, and the film features the voice talents of Evan Rachel Wood, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Idina Menzel.

The box office is getting several new options this week, as movies like “1917” and “Just Mercy” expand into more theaters. Moviegoers can see Kristen Stewart’s thriller “Underwater” next weekend, or the comedy “Like a Boss” with Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish, and Jennifer Coolidge.

