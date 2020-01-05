Amazon Studios dropped an official trailer for Jordan Peele’s “Hunters” this week, offering a quick preview of the series before the big February 21st premiere. Jordan Peele serves as executive producer on the new show, which stars Greg Austin, Dylan Baker, Jeannie Berlin, Tiffany Boone, Henry Hunter Hall, Carol Kane, Kate Mulvany, Al Pacino, and Josh Radnor. The studio released the trailer on social media, telling followers, “This team is more than meets the eye.”

The show’s official description reads, “Inspired by true events, HUNTERS follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

“Hunters” joins the other big names on Amazon Prime Video, including “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Goliath,” “Sneaky Pete,” “The Expanse,” “Modern Love,” “The Boys,” “Hanna,” “Carnival Row,” and “Undone.”

Fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” should be happy to know that the series was renewed for a fourth season, and “Modern Love” was also renewed. If you’re looking for a movie to watch these weekend, the newer releases include “The Aeronauts” with Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, and Himesh Patel; and the comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon” with Jillian Bell, Michaela Watkins, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. You can also catch up on Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night;” “The Report” with Adam Driver; “The Big Sick” with Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, and Holly Hunter; or the dramedy “Landline” with Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, and Jay Duplass. That should be enough options to get you through the weekend.

