Dell’s focus at CES this week included new laptops, monitors, and software. The Dell CES 2020 presentation highlighted new installments to the Latitude, XPS, and Alienware monitor line at the event, showcasing artificial intelligence advancements and 5G networking improvements across the board.

“The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we’ve ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled,” said Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group. “What’s exciting to me is that, with all of the cool news we’ll see come out of CES next week, the PC plays a central role in helping people innovate, influence and achieve more.”

“PC users have become increasingly savvy about the devices they choose for work and play, gravitating toward more premium products that emphasize good design, strong performance and intuitive technologies,” said Tom Mainelli, group vice president, Devices and Consumer, IDC. “Our research shows an increasing percentage of new employees are choosing jobs based on the devices employers offer, and both IT buyers and consumers are interested in PCs with next-generation display, connectivity and battery technologies.”

Dell’s XPS line has quickly become a go-to favorite for professionals and creatives, offering durable and thin laptops with enough power for moderate photo and video editing. The new XPS 13 offers users a smaller and thinner profile, but a larger display to get their work done. Crafted with machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber, and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass, the XPS 13 offers a durable and sleek finish overall. The big difference in the screen is the narrow bezels, which you will find on both the side edges and the top and bottom of the display. The larger 16:10 display spans from all four edges, and the new 25% brighter XPS InfinityEdge display offers more screen space to multitask throughout the day or when your watching videos online. The new design delivers a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor, packing in more pixels without having to add bulk. The new model comes with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, a larger display and touchpad, an edge-to-edge keyboard, and features easy to use one-handed opening.

The company also explained that Dell Mobile Connect is expanding in the spring, and the software will improve its wireless transfer and app mirroring capabilities. The app is currently running in its current form on Android devices, but the new software will also be available on iOS devices. Dell stated that XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and G Series users with iOS phones will be able to directly access their favorite mobile apps and take advantage of drag-and-drop file transfer and content mirroring straight from their Dell PCs.

On the gaming front, Dell showcased the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, which features an IPS display, a 240Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, and is AMD Radeon FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

The new Latitude model is the Latitude 9510, which Dell is calling “the most intelligent 15-inch business PC featuring built-in AI.” The Latitude 9000 series is smaller and thinner than ever before, and features a larger display just like the improved XPS 13. Dell claims that the Latitude 9510 offers the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours, and offers a 5G-ready design. The new model weighs 3.2 pounds and comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities. The design incorporates 5G antennas into the speakers to retain the InfinityEdge display, all while carbon blade fans and dual heat pipes keep things quiet and cool. This model packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and the vPro ready Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond-cut edges. The laptop also offers Dell’s first built-in and automated AI-based optimization technology. The new Dell Optimizer software works behind the scenes to help “reduce lags, delays, and frustration” according to the company. This includes ExpressResponse which utilizes Intel Adaptix Technology to launch frequently used applications faster, and switches quickly between applications and improve overall application performance to boost productivity. The AI and machine learning improve battery life utilization based on an employee’s battery charge patterns and typical power usage. When critically low on battery, the Latitude 9510 will subtly adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen. It will also choose the best charging policy, like ExpressCharge Boost, which provides up to a 35% charge in 20 minutes. The model also offers features like ExpressSign-in with Dell’s PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology and Windows Hello, and top-firing speakers with four noise-cancelling microphones.

