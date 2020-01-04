Kohler’s showcase at CES included a new showerhead with a smart speaker and several premium items that you might like to add to your home. The five new products are the Moxie showerhead and smart speaker, Aquifer Refine water purification system, Setra touchless faucet with KOHLER Konnect, DTV Mode shower system, and a new Touchless Toilet technology.

“As technology integrates more fully into our lives, it’s important to develop ways that it can help make things we do every day more comfortable and enjoyable,” said Larry Yuen, group president, kitchen and bath at Kohler Co. “Kohler applies our industry heritage and passion for innovation to provide specific solutions in the kitchen and bathroom – such as smart kitchen faucets that offer hands-free experiences, unmatched sound quality for music in the shower, or a range of innovative intelligent toilets that enhance your comfort in the bathroom.”

The Moxie showerhead + smart speaker includes sound designed by Harman Kardon, a company that already makes terrific smart speakers. The showerhead features a full-coverage spray and delivers the benefits of connected bathroom technology with its portable smart speaker and built-in voice assistant. While we’re in the shower, we can tell you about the DTV Mode digital shower system. DTV Mode provides a simple push-button control of Kohler’s industry-leading digital shower with an integrated temperature dial. DTV Mode is available in three popular configurations – bath/shower, dual shower and bath only. Users can create customized bath presets, adjust maximum temperature for added safety and remotely start your shower or bath all from the app.

Moving into the kitchen, the Aquifer Refine water purification system can be easily installed into any kitchen, offering a convenient way to use the highest quality water every day at home. With three-stage filtration, the Aquifer Refine eliminates harmful contaminants from kitchen water such as lead, mercury, select pharmaceuticals, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants. It features Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor water usage and filter life, built-in leak detection, and optional auto-replenishment of filters via Amazon Dart. The Setra is the latest addition to Kohler’s popular touchless kitchen faucets. This model offers touchless on/off operation through a state-of-the-art sensor and on/off and measured dispense operation when paired with a voice assistant. Setra also monitors water usage and lets consumers track consumption in the KOHLER Konnect app.

The new Touchless Toilet offers touchless flushing through the integration of a sensor placed in the flush lever of the toilet. By simply placing your hand in front of the lever, users can flush without spreading bacteria. The flush lever features a sensor light, adjustable through the KOHLER app. The company also introduced the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, which features a high-quality grooming mirror, efficient adjustable LED lights for precision routines like makeup application and skin care, a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight, and hermetically sealed speakers that maximize stereo sound quality. The Verdera Voice was named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree. Kohler put together a promotional video for the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, which you can watch below.

