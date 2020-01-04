The Coachella 2020 lineup is generating headlines, and not all of them are positive. The popular music festival announced the main acts on social media on Friday afternoon, and fans were quick to point out that no women were on the headliner list. Coachella 2020 is set to begin on April 10th and the event will stretch across two weekends. If you want to set a reminder, the dates are April 10th-12th and April 17th-19th, with over 160 artists hitting the various stages.

The main event takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. A few of the big names this year include Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. That’s not to say women won’t be performing at the event, they just don’t get the fancy bold lettering and probably make a lot less. Fans of Charlie XCX, Lana Del Rey, and FKA twigs will get to see their favorites perform on one of the stages throughout the two weekends, and there are a lot of female artists on the list overall. If you were hoping to catch the first weekend, you’ll have to buy second-hand because the music festival said that the first weekend is already sold out. The official Instagram account posted, “Weekend 1 is sold out Register for Weekend 2 presale at Coachella.com. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT.” If you’re fast enough, you can buy tickets for the second weekend.

If you don’t feel like getting sunburned and spending thousands of dollars, you can always do what most people do and watch the live-streams on YouTube, and on the official Coachella website. It’s probably the most popular option since the event takes place in a desert, and you won’t have to worry about missing your favorites or memorizing which band is playing on which stage on which weekend. You can set a reminder to catch the opening on April 10th, and you can read the list below from Instagram to see the full list of the acts attending Coachella 2020 this year.

