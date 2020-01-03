The official “Outlander: Season 5” trailer is out, and fans can watch a preview of the new episodes that are scheduled to begin next month. This isn’t the first teaser that Starz released for the new season, the network dropped a quick preview of the story back in October. The official description for the video on YouTube reads, “Stand for love. Stand for hope. Stand for history. Watch the official trailer for Outlander Season 5 and don’t miss the premiere.”

In Season 5, the Frasers are fighting for their family and their home on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the specter of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie’s respect – in this new and dangerous time.

The fifth season will have 12 episodes, and Starz has already renewed the “Outlander” series through Season 6. If you want to set a reminder for the big premiere, “Outlander” Season 5 returns on Sunday, February 16th.

The last time we checked in with the show was back at New York Comic-Con when the network hosted a panel at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The panel was moderated by Ginger Zee and featured stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughanm, Duncan Lacroix, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and David Berry. The panel also included Executive Producers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis, as well as Outlander book author Diana Gabaldon. Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin were busy filming the new season but answered NYCC fan questions via video from the set in Scotland.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.