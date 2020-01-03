BBC America is celebrating the new year with a renewal, and the network confirmed that “Killing Eve” is coming back for a fourth season. “Killing Eve: Season 4” was announced several months before the Season 3 premiere, and the show stars Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy and BAFTA winner and Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice nominee Jodie Comer, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia. The series is produced for BBC AMERICA by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. Season three of “Killing Eve” is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2020 on BBC America.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

The network also announced that “Killing Eve” will continue its tradition of passing the baton to a new female lead writer every season – from Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the first season, to Emerald Fennell in the second, to Suzanne Heathcote in the third, and in its fourth, to another incredible talent, to be announced.

The show’s second season had the highest rate of growth of any returning TV drama since the final season of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” in 2013, doubling its season one audience in Live+SD.

Most recently, BBC AMERICA announced new additions to the cast for the upcoming third season of “Killing Eve,” which included: Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina. Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.