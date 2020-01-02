IFC announced that “Brockmire: Season 4” will begin in March, and that it will be the final season for the series. The network confirmed that the show is coming to an end after the fourth season back in December, and fans only have a few more weeks of waiting before the new episodes start. The show stars Hank Azaria, and the final season will include Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Katie Finneran. Additionally, Reina Hardesty has joined the show for the final eight episodes. You can catch up with the first three seasons on Hulu, and digital platforms. IFC didn’t disclose an exact premiere date at this time, but more information should be released in the next week or so.

Said Executive Producer and star Hank Azaria, “I really loved this season in several very right and a few very wrong ways. I hope you will too.”

Jim Brockmire added, “Making this show has been one of the top 7 joys of my life. Others include: that time by the swings with this guy Phil; my visit to the belt factory; my childhood days on the carrot farm; every time I finish a pancake challenge; that moment when you pass a porta potty and it really stinks then finally you get far enough away from it where you don’t smell it anymore and just normal air seems like sweet, sweet perfume to you.”

IFC Executive Director Blake Callaway also commented on the show, saying, “From the beginning, Brockmire was conceived as a four-season story, and we are so proud to see it written and produced to its creative conclusion. Blazers off to the amazing crew, our fantastic partners at Funny Or Die, and the incredible cast, especially the incomparable Hank Azaria, who lives, sleeps and breaths Jim Brockmire, as well as Amanda Peet who makes an indelible contribution to the show as Jules, and Tyrel Jackson-Williams who completely shines as Charles. Fans and critics alike will love watching how the story ends.”

“It’s hard to believe that Jim Brockmire first entered our lives a decade ago in what is now regarded as one of Funny Or Die’s all-time classic videos,” said Mike Farah, CEO of Funny Or Die and Executive Producer of Brockmire. “It’s been an amazing journey and honor watching Hank bring so much comedy, empathy and emotion to the character, and we are excited for fans of the show to see the final and most ambitious season of Brockmire. I want to thank the entire Brockmire team, and especially IFC, for always championing our show.”

The series follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s (Finneran) infidelity – a breakdown so bad that “Brutal Brockmire” became a viral internet meme. Season 1 began a decade later, as Brockmire looked to reclaim his career and reputation by calling games for the Morristown Frackers, an underdog minor league baseball team. Despite finding happiness in Morristown alongside his girlfriend/team owner Jules (Peet), Season 2 began with a newly-single Brockmire calling games in New Orleans and living with his co-dependent friend Charles (Williams)…while fully indulging in the city’s booze-riddled sins. When a drug-fueled night of partying with a stranger ends with a near-death experience, Brockmire realizes it’s time to get sober once and for all. Season 3 took place one year after a stint in rehab, with Brockmire doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon.

Brockmire originally appeared as a short viral video on the award-winning comedy website Funny Or Die. The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. This season Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die’s Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Mo Marable is also an executive producer and series director.

