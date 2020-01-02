The Freeform January schedule is packed with new premiere dates, which is good news for anyone that has been slogging through the network doldrums over the holidays. Freeform’s winter schedule includes the return of “Good Trouble,” Grown-ish,” and “The Bold Type,” along with the series premieres of “Everything’s Gonna be OK” and “Party of Five.”

The “Party of Five” reboot is starting off the Freeform January premiere schedule on January 8th, and the new story follows the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola star as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.

Fans will start the second half of “Good Trouble: Season 2” on January 15th. In the season premiere, Malika gets in trouble following the BLM disruption, and Callie seeks help from an old friend. Meanwhile, Mariana deals with the “fixer” at work, Gael helps Davia with a music video, and Alice finds herself in a love triangle. This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.

The following night, January 16th, “Grown-ish: Season 3” starts on the network. It’s Junior year and the gang throws an HBCU-themed Homecoming party to kick off the semester at their new off-campus house. Zoey returns from her summer internship abroad and realizes that she has to confront her feelings for Aaron and Luca quickly. When she learns about Luca’s grand gesture last semester, she needs to decide how she feels about it while balancing the high demand of her dream job, working for Joey Bada$$. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew is left to deal with some of the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break, including an unexpected reveal of someone expecting. That’s the same night as the series premiere of “Everything’s Gonna be OK.” The new series follows a neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism. He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to hold it all together. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the comedy follows this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

Don’t forget about “The Bold Type: Season 4,” which starts on January 23rd and helps to close out the Freeform January schedule. In the season premiere, Scarlet reels over their new dynamic, forcing everyone to adjust. Jane tries to cope with the changes to Jacqueline’s role at the magazine and joins forces with Kat and Sutton to make it clear how much she means to them. Sutton takes stock of her position at Scarlet, as Richard considers a world outside it. Kat butts heads with RJ Safford over his response to the new direction of the magazine. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.

Freeform alone should be airing enough content to keep you happy and snuggled under blankets throughout the month. Other networks are also starting their winter schedules this month, so our tradition of binging away the cold will continue for another year.

